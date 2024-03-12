Khattar hints at being fielded in LS polls





Khattar also said he has come to know that the JJP has decided to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls separately.





Speaking to the media, Khattar said the party leadership has told him that another responsibility will be given. "It may be decided soon."





"Maybe it is about Lok Sabha polls. I think it is possible...whatever the parliamentary board (of BJP) decides, I will abide by it," he said.





There is speculation that Khattar may be asked to contest from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Hours after he resigned as Haryana chief minister along with his cabinet ministers, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday hinted that he may be fielded by the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls.