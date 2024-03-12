RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Khattar hints at being fielded in LS polls
March 12, 2024  21:39
image
Hours after he resigned as Haryana chief minister along with his cabinet ministers, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday hinted that he may be fielded by the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls. 

Khattar also said he has come to know that the JJP has decided to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls separately. 

Speaking to the media, Khattar said the party leadership has told him that another responsibility will be given. "It may be decided soon." 

"Maybe it is about Lok Sabha polls. I think it is possible...whatever the parliamentary board (of BJP) decides, I will abide by it," he said. 

There is speculation that Khattar may be asked to contest from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Factory output slows to 3.8% in Jan; Feb retail inflation flat at 5.09%
Factory output slows to 3.8% in Jan; Feb retail inflation flat at 5.09%

India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in January, while the February retail inflation at 5.09 per cent remained within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone for the sixth straight month, according to the latest government...

Cong releases 2nd list, Nakul Nath fielded from Chhindwara
Cong releases 2nd list, Nakul Nath fielded from Chhindwara

The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Rajasthan's Jalore.

CAA protests: Himanta says he will resign if...
CAA protests: Himanta says he will resign if...

"I am a son of Assam and if a single person who has not applied for NRC in the state gets citizenship, I will be the first to resign," the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme at Sivasagar.

BAT to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC via block trade
BAT to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC via block trade

British multinational BAT PLC on Tuesday said it plans to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in India's ITC Ltd to institutional investors through a block trade. In a statement, British American Tobacco PLC (BAT), the single largest...

Pakistan's new President Zardari to forgo salary, here's why
Pakistan's new President Zardari to forgo salary, here's why

Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he would not draw any salary during his tenure as part of his bid to help the cash-strapped country face the challenging economic hardship.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances