RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Independent MLAs extend support to Khattar
March 12, 2024  13:05
CM Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala
CM Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, cracks have appeared in the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana. Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival. 

 "I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat said on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister Nayan Pal Rawat was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Prithla in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate. 

 Another independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the independent MLA were supporting the BJP led government. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda claimed that the alliance between the BJP and the JJP was at break point but the BJP can win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state on its own. 

He also said that there would be another meeting with the Chief Minister after which future course of action will be determined.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts

Oh yes! She has been serving one look after another.

IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

With Pant back in action, the Delhi Capitals can anticipate a boost in their batting prowess

Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance
Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

Won't change reality: India rejects China's comments on Modi's Arunachal visit
Won't change reality: India rejects China's comments on Modi's Arunachal visit

'Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India'

Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli

Broccoli can make a yum starter when marinated and baked.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances