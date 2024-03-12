Independent MLAs extend support to Khattar





"I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat said on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister Nayan Pal Rawat was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Prithla in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate.





Another independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the independent MLA were supporting the BJP led government. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda claimed that the alliance between the BJP and the JJP was at break point but the BJP can win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state on its own.





He also said that there would be another meeting with the Chief Minister after which future course of action will be determined.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, cracks have appeared in the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana. Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival.