RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt launches citizenship portal under CAA
March 12, 2024  12:51
image
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, an official spokesperson said. 

 The move came a day after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA 2019. 

 "The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in," the spokesperson said. 

 A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to facilitate applications through mobile app. 

 The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. 

 With the unveiling of the rules, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules comes into force with immediate effect. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts

Oh yes! She has been serving one look after another.

IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

With Pant back in action, the Delhi Capitals can anticipate a boost in their batting prowess

Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance
Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

Won't change reality: India rejects China's comments on Modi's Arunachal visit
Won't change reality: India rejects China's comments on Modi's Arunachal visit

'Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India'

Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli

Broccoli can make a yum starter when marinated and baked.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances