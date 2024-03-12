RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Foreign secretary Kwatra gets 6-month extenstion
March 12, 2024  20:37
image
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's service tenure has been extended by six months by the government, according to an official order. 

The order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) stated that the appointments committee of the Cabinet had approved extension in service of Kwatra, an IFS officer of the 1988 batch, as foreign secretary for a period of six months. 

He was scheduled to retire on April 30. 

With this, the tenure of the foreign secretary has been extended till October 31 this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CAA applicants need these documents to prove nationality, arrival date
CAA applicants need these documents to prove nationality, arrival date

Applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) can submit any of nine documents, including valid or expired passport, ID cards and land tenancy records, to prove he or she is a national of Afghanistan...

No Indian loses citizenship due to CAA: Amit Shah
No Indian loses citizenship due to CAA: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain refugees by giving them citizenship through Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday and maintained there is no provision of...

'Pant has shown a lot of patience, positivity, and tolerance': Dhawan
'Pant has shown a lot of patience, positivity, and tolerance': Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that Rishabh Pant was not even able to perform basic chores like going to washroom all by himself following a horrific car crash.

How Tendulkar inspired Mumbai's star batter Musheer in Ranji final
How Tendulkar inspired Mumbai's star batter Musheer in Ranji final

Legendary Sachin Tendulka's presence on the second day served as a huge motivating factor for 19-year-old Mumbai batter Musheer Khan.

SBI submits electoral bond details to Election Commission
SBI submits electoral bond details to Election Commission

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday evening submitted details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances