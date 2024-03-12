Foreign secretary Kwatra gets 6-month extenstion

Foreign secretary Kwatra gets 6-month extenstionMarch 12, 2024 20:37
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's service tenure has been extended by six months by the government, according to an official order.
The order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) stated that the appointments committee of the Cabinet had approved extension in service of Kwatra, an IFS officer of the 1988 batch, as foreign secretary for a period of six months.
He was scheduled to retire on April 30.
With this, the tenure of the foreign secretary has been extended till October 31 this year.
