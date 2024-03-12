RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FLY91 to start commercial flights from March 18
March 12, 2024  11:43
image
Regional airline FLY91 will start commercial services from March 18, with flights connecting Goa to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Besides, it will have flights to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 

 The Goa-based carrier plans to start flights to Lakshadweep from April, its chief Manoj Chacko said on Tuesday. The airline received its air operator permit from aviation regulator DGCA on March 6. 

 At a briefing at the Mopa airport, FLY91 MD and CEO Manoj Chacko said the airline will have a total of six ATR 72-600 planes in six months. Currently, there are two aircraft in its fleet. "We aim to connect Bharat," Chacko said and added that initially, it will connect 13 city pairs. 

 The carrier plans to start flights to Lakshadweep from April. In the next five years, FLY91 plans to have around 35 planes, connect 50 cities and 6 bases, Chacko said. The carrier, operated by Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd, seeks to enhance air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Chacko said the airline's first base Goa is a huge attraction for pilots. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...

Sukanya Verma recaps all those events from 25 years ago.

Never closed doors to Pak, but...: Jaishankar
Never closed doors to Pak, but...: Jaishankar

'but the terrorism issue should be fair, square at the centre of the conversation. It is the major issue ... I am not saying there are no other issues. But I am not going to duck that issue for the sake of talking'

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashes out of Asian Champions League
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashes out of Asian Champions League

Al-Nassr overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit to win 4-3 on Monday but with the contest ending 4-4 on aggregate, the players headed into a shootout from which Al-Ain prevailed.

'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'
'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Yodha, releasing March 15.

Will legalising MSP reduce the import bill for edible oils and pulses?
Will legalising MSP reduce the import bill for edible oils and pulses?

The protesting farmers' main demand to legalise the minimum support price (MSP) regime has divided opinion. One school of thought says it would lead to crop diversification and help India keep under check its burgeoning import bill on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances