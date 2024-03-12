Electoral bonds: SCBA chief urges Prez to intervene

In an unusual development, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) chief Adish C Aggarwala on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgment in the electoral bonds scheme case and not to give effect to it unless the top court has reheard the matter.





Aggarwala, in his letter to the President, said, 'Revealing the names of corporates that had contributed to different political parties would render the corporates vulnerable for victimisation.





'The possibility of them being singled out by those parties that had received less contribution from them, and harassed cannot be ruled out if the names of corporates and their quantum of contributions to various parties are revealed. This will be reneging on the promise given to them while accepting their voluntary contributions.'





Aggarwala, who is also the chairperson of All India Bar Association, said if the judgment is given effect to retrospectively by releasing all sensitive information, it will shatter 'the reputation the nation enjoys in the international arena'.





He said, 'Disclosing such sensitive information, that too retrospectively, will result in chilling effect in corporate donations and participation in the democratic process.'





He said the disclosure would dry up further donations and such an act would discourage and dissuade foreign corporate entities from setting shop in India or participating in the democratic process.





The bar body leader urged Murmu to seek presidential reference in the electoral bonds case so the entire proceedings could be reheard and complete justice could be done to 'Parliament of India, political parties, corporates and the general public'.





Article 143 of the Constitution confers advisory jurisdiction on the Supreme Court and empowers the President of India to consult the top court. If it appears to the President that a question of law or fact has arisen, or can arise in future which is of public importance and it is beneficial to obtain the opinion of the top court, the President may refer the question for its consideration. -- PTI

