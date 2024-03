The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 kilometre, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 19-km long Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48 and will also boost economic activities in the National Capital Region.