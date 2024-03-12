RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex: Top gainers today
March 12, 2024  22:28
Among Sensex firms, HDFC Bank climbed more than 2 per cent.

TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Nestle were among the laggards.  -- PTI
Factory output slows to 3.8% in Jan; Feb retail inflation flat at 5.09%

India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in January, while the February retail inflation at 5.09 per cent remained within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone for the sixth straight month, according to the latest government...

Cong releases 2nd list, Nakul Nath fielded from Chhindwara

The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Rajasthan's Jalore.

CAA protests: Himanta says he will resign if...

"I am a son of Assam and if a single person who has not applied for NRC in the state gets citizenship, I will be the first to resign," the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme at Sivasagar.

BAT to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC via block trade

British multinational BAT PLC on Tuesday said it plans to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in India's ITC Ltd to institutional investors through a block trade. In a statement, British American Tobacco PLC (BAT), the single largest...

Pakistan's new President Zardari to forgo salary, here's why

Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he would not draw any salary during his tenure as part of his bid to help the cash-strapped country face the challenging economic hardship.

