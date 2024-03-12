BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

BSE Sensex: Top gainers todayMarch 12, 2024 22:28
Among Sensex firms, HDFC Bank climbed more than 2 per cent.
TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.
State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Nestle were among the laggards. -- PTI
