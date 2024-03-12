Began my life on rail tracks: Modi@Ahmedabad





"I started my life on railway tracks, so I know how bad our railways were earlier," says PM Modi.





"In just over two months of 2024, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation of Rs 11 lakh crore projects. I discontinued a separate railway budget and included it in the Union budget so that government money can be used for railway development."





In a major boost to the railway infrastructure, connectivity and the petrochemicals sector, the Prime Minister visited DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad laid the foundation stone and dedicated a slew of railway and Petrochemicals projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore worth railway projects from Ahmedabad.