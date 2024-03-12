RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 workers dead, 1 critical after scaffolding collapses in Borivali bldg
March 12, 2024  14:43
Three workers were killed and one was critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on Tuesday, officials said.

 The incident occurred at Kalpana Chawla chowk in Soni Wadi area around 1 pm, they said. 

 "Scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four workers getting injured. They were rushed to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the condition of the fourth victim is critical," a civic official said. 

 After being alerted about the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the personnel of the city fire brigade, police and the civic body, the official said. Details about the incident are awaited. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA implementation
This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA implementation

The chief minister alleged that the CAA was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Benazir's daughter: Meet Pakistan's first lady
Benazir's daughter: Meet Pakistan's first lady

Glimpses into the life of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who at 31, is Pakistan's youngest first lady.

Nayab Saini to be new Haryana CM
Nayab Saini to be new Haryana CM

Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day, party MLAs Subhash Sudha and J P Dalal told reporters.

Salman Announces His Next Eid Release
Salman Announces His Next Eid Release

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood right here.

'I found myself deeply moved by...'
'I found myself deeply moved by...'

'I had the opportunity to portray a wildlife crime fighter on screen, which allowed me to express my concern for society, wildlife, and the environment. I strongly believe that humans share this planet with countless other species and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances