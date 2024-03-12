10 years a trailer, picture baaki hai: Modi





Addressing the event of inauguration and foundation stone laying of several Railway projects, PM Modi said that his government has displayed the willpower to bring the railways out of that hellish condition.





"Now Railways development is among the top priorities of the government. These 10-year's work is just a trailer. I have a long way to go," PM Modi said.





"For us, the development projects are not to form govt, but to form a Viksit Bharat. Our future generations should not face the struggles which were faced by us. In our 10 years, we have also created eastern and western dedicated freight corridors. This demand was delayed by Congress for decades... Freight corridors are working as a catalyst for the creation of industrial corridors" PM Modi added.





Noting railways' critical role in a nation becoming developed and economically competent, the Prime Minister said, "Transformation of the railway is the guarantee of Viksit Bharat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday listed initiatives like a six-fold budget increase from 2014 and assured the countrymen that in the next five years, the transformation of railways will exceed their imagination.