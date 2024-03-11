Woman sent to jail for 6 months for not filing ITR on income of Rs 2 cr

Woman sent to jail for 6 months for not filing ITR on income of Rs 2 crMarch 11, 2024 13:47
A Delhi Court recently convicted and sentenced a woman to six months in jail for not filing a return on income of Rs 2 crore. This case pertains to a complaint filed by the Income Tax Office (ITO) alleging that TDS (tax deducted at source) amounting to Rs 2 lakh was deducted against the receipt of Rs 2 crore made to the accused during the financial year 2013-14, however, no return of income for the assessment year 2014-15 was filed by the assessee/accused.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Mayank Mittal sentenced Savitri after hearing submissions and considering the facts and circumstances of the case.
"The convict is awarded a sentence of simple imprisonment for six months with a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for one month," ACMM Mittal said in the order passed on March 4.
