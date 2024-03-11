RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman sent to jail for 6 months for not filing ITR on income of Rs 2 cr
March 11, 2024  13:47
image
A Delhi Court recently convicted and sentenced a woman to six months in jail for not filing a return on income of Rs 2 crore. This case pertains to a complaint filed by the Income Tax Office (ITO) alleging that TDS (tax deducted at source) amounting to Rs 2 lakh was deducted against the receipt of Rs 2 crore made to the accused during the financial year 2013-14, however, no return of income for the assessment year 2014-15 was filed by the assessee/accused. 

 Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Mayank Mittal sentenced Savitri after hearing submissions and considering the facts and circumstances of the case. 

 "The convict is awarded a sentence of simple imprisonment for six months with a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for one month," ACMM Mittal said in the order passed on March 4.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo
Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo

Kate Middleton, who has been on official leave as she recovers from an abdominal surgery in January, has not been seen in public for weeks which had led to some social media speculation over her condition.

Warrant against Pragya Thakur for not appearing in court
Warrant against Pragya Thakur for not appearing in court

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to appear before it despite...

Centre's new regulations bring cheer to owners of vintage cars in India
Centre's new regulations bring cheer to owners of vintage cars in India

On Sunday morning, the sun shone brightly on vintage cars parked in symmetry on the grounds of ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The owners were making sure the old beauties turned up spick and span for a rally organised by ITC Hotels in...

Denied ticket for LS polls, Rajasthan BJP MP joins Congress
Denied ticket for LS polls, Rajasthan BJP MP joins Congress

After joining the Congress, Rahul Kaswan said he felt his "voice was not being heard" in the party.

What Is A Start-Up Visa? How You Can Get One?
What Is A Start-Up Visa? How You Can Get One?

Businesspersons who have the potential to contribute to the economy of a country are given a red carpet welcome by way of a start-up visa.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances