Will end BJP's 'chor bazar' in polls: Uddhav

The Bharatiya Janata Party was never part of any movement or struggle nor had it created anything of its own but only knows how to snatch from others, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

He was addressing party workers in suburban Mumbai.





"The BJP was not part of the freedom movement, the Sanyukta Maharashtra struggle or the Marathwada Mukti Sangram. It only knows to snatch. We will destroy BJP's 'chor bazar' in the elections. It has seen our friendship. Now BJP will see the heat of our 'mashaal' (poll symbol lighted torch)," he said.





Thackeray asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials to not be part of the BJP's "corrupt activities".





Thackeray reiterated that Amol Kirtikar will be his party's candidate for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat. He is the son of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is part of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.





Thackeray's announcement a day earlier had drawn an angry response from Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who had contested the seat unsuccessfully in 2019. -- PTI