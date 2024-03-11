RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What did you do for 26 days, SC asks SBI on bonds
March 11, 2024  11:20
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is hearing the an application from the State Bank of India, seeking more time to file information on electoral bonds.

The court had given time till March 6 to file the details. The bank wants time till June 30.

SBI has to just open sealed cover, collate details and give information to Election Commission, says SC. "In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that," the SC says.

"We have asked you to do plain disclosure as per our judgment," the court says.
