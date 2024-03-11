RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TTV Dhinakaran's party joins hands with BJP for LS polls
March 11, 2024  22:22
TTV Dhinakaran/File image
TTV Dhinakaran/File image
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced his party's unconditional support to the BJP for the soon to be announced Lok Sabha polls. 

Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said his party's alliance with the BJP is confirmed. 

He said: "TN BJP President K Annamalai and BJP leader Kishan Reddy spoke to me over phone and I have conveyed to them the unconditional support of AMMK to the BJP-led alliance." 

Dhinakaran said he could not meet the BJP leaders on Monday as he was out of Chennai. 

The AMMK leader said the BJP leaders had been in touch with them for the past six months and talks were on for about three months now. 

While it is certain that people will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term in office, his party, the AMMK will contribute like a 'squirrel,' to ensure victory for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. 

On seat-sharing, the AMMK leader said his party's demands will be reasonable. 

There is no issue as regards the number of constituencies to be allotted to his party and the Lok Sabha segments from where his party nominees will contest. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI arrests TMC strongman Shahajahan Sheikh's 3 aides in ED attack case
CBI arrests TMC strongman Shahajahan Sheikh's 3 aides in ED attack case

Besides Baksh Molla, the CBI also arrested Jaiuddin Molla, the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia village, and another person Faruk Akunji.

IPL 2024: Will SKY be fit for Mumbai Indians' opener?
IPL 2024: Will SKY be fit for Mumbai Indians' opener?

Rehab on track but will Surya be available for MI's first two games?

WPL PIX: 16 YO Shabnam shines; UP Warriorz fall short despite Deepti's efforts
WPL PIX: 16 YO Shabnam shines; UP Warriorz fall short despite Deepti's efforts

IMAGES from the WPL 2024 UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants match played in New Delhi on Monday

First batch of Indian military personnel leave Maldives
First batch of Indian military personnel leave Maldives

There was no immediate confirmation from India's defence ministry on the withdrawal of the first batch of Indian military personnel from the Maldives as reported by the media in Maldives.

'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke it'
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke it'

The citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic, and social identity and it will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances