RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Security tightened in Delhi as CAA rules notified
March 11, 2024  19:08
image
Security has been beefed up in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas across the national capital following the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday, officials said.       

Police personnel and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in some parts, with flag march being conducted in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi, they said.

Delhi witnessed communal riots in 2020 over the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

"Safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," DCP northeast Joy Tirkey told PTI.

He further said that intensive patrolling and checking is being carried out by northeast district police personnel and paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas. Everyone is requested to follow the safety instructions, the officer said.

"We have intensified night vigil along with paramilitary forces. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation. We took out flag marches for the safety of every single common," the DCP said.

The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014.

These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rakesh Gangwal sells IndiGo shares worth Rs 6,785 crore
Rakesh Gangwal sells IndiGo shares worth Rs 6,785 crore

InterGlobe Aviation's promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Monday sold shares worth Rs 6,785 crore of the company through open market transactions. The co-founder of the company, which operates the country's largest airline IndiGo, offloaded 2.25...

India remains world's top arms importer, Russia main supplier, says SIPRI
India remains world's top arms importer, Russia main supplier, says SIPRI

Russia continued as India's main arms supplier, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said.

SC upholds CBI probe against Shahjahan Sheikh, expunges HC remarks
SC upholds CBI probe against Shahjahan Sheikh, expunges HC remarks

In a setback to the West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed its plea challenging a Calcutta high court order transferring to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the probe into the January 5 attack on an...

Can Vidarbha pull off a miracle? Yash Thakur vows fightback
Can Vidarbha pull off a miracle? Yash Thakur vows fightback

Job is far from done for Mumbai against Vidarbha, says Shams Mulani

Bomber identified, investigators getting closer to him: K'taka minister
Bomber identified, investigators getting closer to him: K'taka minister

He said the investigators are verifying the suspect's identity and are 'getting closer to him.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances