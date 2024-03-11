SC understood seriousness of matter: Petitioner on bonds





Turning down the State Bank of India's (SBI) request for more time to disclose details of the electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court today said the bank must share the details with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by tomorrow. The poll body has been asked to publish the details on its website by 5 pm on Friday.





Petitioner Jaya Thakur says, "Supreme Court understood the seriousness of the matter and issued strict order for the bank (SBI) to submit all documents by tomorrow. I think this is a great decision, I welcome it..."