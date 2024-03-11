RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC understood seriousness of matter: Petitioner on bonds
March 11, 2024  12:08
Jaya Thakur
Jaya Thakur
Petitioner Jaya Thakur says, "Supreme Court understood the seriousness of the matter and issued strict order for the bank (SBI) to submit all documents by tomorrow. I think this is a great decision, I welcome it..."

Turning down the State Bank of India's (SBI) request for more time to disclose details of the electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court today said the bank must share the details with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by tomorrow. The poll body has been asked to publish the details on its website by 5 pm on Friday.

Read our interview with Jaya Thakur here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why

As many as 5,532 complaints were received by the regulator in January, an 80 per cent increase over the number of complaints filed in the previous month.

Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs under new act
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs under new act

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement.

Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch on Day 2
Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch on Day 2

IMAGES from Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

'Online dating is so much work'
'Online dating is so much work'

She's a popular, cute-looking vlogger who's written a book about breakups. But what does Shenaz Treasury think about romance? The modern version of right swipe-left swipe love? And a world in which the rule of ishq have changed?

'Nothing shocks me about Indian relationships'
'Nothing shocks me about Indian relationships'

'Nobody really talks about the middle of relationships or the mundane parts... (When the end comes) we think, "Wow, this is the worst time of my life. This is horrible. It's never been worse". But actually, I feel the endings are what...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances