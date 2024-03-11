SC slams SBI for 'willful disobedience' on bonds





CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud said, "Though we are not exercising the contempt jurisdiction, but we place SBI put on notice that this court will proceed against it for willful disobedience of court if it does not adhere to the directions issued by the court."





The court also directed the Chairman and Managing Director of SBI - India's largest bank, with a 23 per cent market share -- to file an affidavit after compliance.

The Supreme Court on Monday came down strongly on the State Bank of India for "willful disobedience" of last month's order -- that data about donors and recipients of electoral bonds be released by March 6.