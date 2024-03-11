SC protects TV anchor Sudhir Chaudhary from arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary in connection with a first information report (FIR) lodged in Ranchi for allegedly making objectionable remarks on air after the then Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the journalist, that he was facing threat of arrest.



'Pending further orders, no coercive steps be taken,' the bench ordered and issued notice to the state police and others on the plea the news anchor.



A tribal group had filed a police complaint under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him for his alleged remarks. -- PTI

