SC protects democracy from current regime: Cong on bonds order





A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court on Monday dismissed the State Bank of India's plea for time extension and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12.





In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said, "The Supreme Court has once again come to protect Indian democracy from the devious machinations of this regime."





"It was laughable for the SBI to seek an extension on a simple 1 day job. The fact is that the government is scared of all their skeletons tumbling out of the closet," he said.





"This mega corruption scandal, as certified by the Supreme Court, will expose the unholy nexus between the BJP and its corrupt corporate masters," Venugopal said.





During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the SBI, that more time was needed for collating the details and matching them as the information was kept in two different silos with its branches.





He further said that if the matching exercise was to be done away with, the SBI could complete the exercise within three weeks. The bench said it had not directed the bank to match the details of donors and donee with other information. -- PTI

The Congress Monday hailed the Supreme Court for dismissing the SBI's plea seeking an extension of time to furnish details of electoral bonds, saying the apex court has once again come to protect democracy from the "devious machinations" of the current regime.