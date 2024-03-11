RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC frowns on celebratory firing at weddings
March 11, 2024  21:23
The Supreme Court on Monday termed as unfortunate the incidents of celebratory firing at wedding ceremonies which often have "disastrous consequences". 

The court's observations came in a judgement by which it set aside the conviction of a man, accused of killing another in celebratory firing at a wedding in 2016, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. 

"The act of celebratory firing during marriage ceremonies is an unfortunate yet prevalent practice in our nation. The present case is a direct example of the disastrous consequences of such uncontrolled and unwarranted celebratory firing," a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma said. 

The bench overturned the punishment of life imprisonment awarded to Shahid Ali by the trial court and the Allahabad high court. 

The top court, however, convicted him under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. 

He walked free as the court set off the sentence against the eight years he had already served in prison. -- PTI
