Professor kills daughter, self with surgical blade





The professor, who was suffering from clinical depression, allegedly slit her daughter's throat with a surgical blade before using the same weapon to slit his own, the police added.





Further, according to officers, the deceased professor, identified as Sandeep Goyal, had left the house on his scooter on Sunday at 4 pm with his daughter, Sanaya, on the pretext of taking her for a ride on his scooter.





When the father-daughter duo did not return for hours, Goyal's wife went to the university to search for them, police said.





When she noticed Goyal's scooter parked outside the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology office, she went in but found the office door locked from inside, following which she informed the security guard.





As they broke open the gate, the mortal remains of the professor and his daughter were found in a pool of blood following which the police were called.





A team from the HAU Police Post reached the spot after receiving word of the bodies found. -- ANI

