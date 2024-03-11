Princess of Wales apologises for edited photo





She added: "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."





She signed off the post with her initial: "C'.





Kensington Palace has been under pressure to answer questions about whether the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her surgery has been digitally altered.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologises for any confusion over the Mother's Day family photo saying she, "occasionally experiments with editing."