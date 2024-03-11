PM announces Agni-5 ballistic missile test

India announces Mission Divyastra.









This is a big development because it moves India's missile development to the next level. The missile has multiple warheads and therefore alters the geopolitical presence of India massively. It makes the missile very hard to shoot down, say reports.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."