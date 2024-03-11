PM announces Agni-5 ballistic missile test

PM announces Agni-5 ballistic missile testMarch 11, 2024 17:46
India announces Mission Divyastra.
PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."
This is a big development because it moves India's missile development to the next level. The missile has multiple warheads and therefore alters the geopolitical presence of India massively. It makes the missile very hard to shoot down, say reports.
