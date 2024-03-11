RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parl breach: Police get 45 days to complete probe
March 11, 2024  16:12
image
The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday granted a 45-day extension to the Special Cell of Delhi Police to complete the investigation in the Parliament Security Breach case registered under stringent sections of UAPA.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur passed the order while hearing the Delhi Police's plea seeking an extension of 90 days to complete the investigation stating that the case is sensitive and certain reports are awaited. Digital data is also voluminous.

The Court has directed Delhi Police to complete the probe by April 25, 2024. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Court has also extended the Judicial Custody of all accused by 30 days in the matter. All the accused were produced physically before the court on Monday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre likely to notify CAA rules today
Centre likely to notify CAA rules today

The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are likely to be notified on Monday to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and...

Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics
Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics

Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games was on Monday cleared by the government.

Ensuring motorable roads in Mumbai is your responsibility, HC tells BMC
Ensuring motorable roads in Mumbai is your responsibility, HC tells BMC

The Bombay high court on Monday said it cannot keep monitoring every road accident caused due to potholes and ultimately it is the city civic body's responsibility to ensure motorable roads and pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy after India thrashing
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy after India thrashing

Legendary Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has punched holes in England skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive leadership tactics during the just-concluded five-Test series against India, saying some of his decisions were responsible for the...

Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards
Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards

While Hollywood attended the Oscars on Sunday night, film folk back home were busy getting glam for the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances