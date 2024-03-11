Parl breach: Police get 45 days to complete probe





The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur passed the order while hearing the Delhi Police's plea seeking an extension of 90 days to complete the investigation stating that the case is sensitive and certain reports are awaited. Digital data is also voluminous.





The Court has directed Delhi Police to complete the probe by April 25, 2024. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police in the matter.





Meanwhile, the Court has also extended the Judicial Custody of all accused by 30 days in the matter. All the accused were produced physically before the court on Monday.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday granted a 45-day extension to the Special Cell of Delhi Police to complete the investigation in the Parliament Security Breach case registered under stringent sections of UAPA.