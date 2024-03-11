RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha school headmaster gets 5-year jail for molesting minor student
March 11, 2024  23:10
A POCSO court in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday sentenced a headmaster of a school to five years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor student. 

The special judge of POCSO court in Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on Ganesh Chandra Sahu, the headmaster. 

According to the police, the headmaster molested the class 10 girl student when she went to fetch water on school premises and threatened dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. 

The victim, however, disclosed her ordeals to her family and her father lodged a complaint with the Singla police station in 2020. 

The accused was arrested and tried under several relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the police said. -- PTI
