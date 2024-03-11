RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's promise of 112 highways ahead of polls
March 11, 2024  10:40
Ahead of his visit to Gurugram in Haryana where he scheduled to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the 112 National Highways projects that are to be launched at the event will boost economic growth and are also in line with "our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure". 

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Today is an important day for connectivity across India. At around 12 noon today, 112 National Highways, spread across different states, will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure". 

 Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. 

 To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, the PMO stated in an official release.
