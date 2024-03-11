RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Home Ministry may notify CAA rules today
March 11, 2024  16:43
The Union Home Ministry is likely to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules by today. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained the CAA, which was enacted in 2019, will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections this year after issuing the rules in this regard.

"Our Muslim brothers are being misled and instigated (against the CAA). The CAA is only meant to give citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It is not for snatching anyone's Indian citizenship," he has said.
