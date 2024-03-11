Ensure elections are fair: CEC to poll observers





Over 2150 senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS officers as well as officers from Indian Revenue Service and a few other Central Services attended the briefingmeeting which was organised in a hybrid mode at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.





During the briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed the poll observers to ensure a level playing field for free, fair, intimidation and inducement-free elections.





CEC emphasised that the Observers as representatives of the Commission are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates.





"Observers were instructed to be tough but polite in their conduct on the field. He asked them to visit the polling stations and familiarise themselves with the geography and take stock of any vulnerabilities and sensitive areas," an official statement issued by the Election Commission read. Rajiv Kumar also mentioned that the Commission has re-drafted all circulars and updated the manuals, and handbooks which are available on the ECI website in a searchable and easy-to-read format.





He added that handbooks and manuals have been prepared on the basis of the roles and functions of different officials along with a checklist of Do's and Don'ts. -- ANI

