RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi borewell death: Police register case
March 11, 2024  10:10
Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant in the national capital, officials said on Monday. 

 The victim is yet to be identified, they said. "An FIR under section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. 

Further investigation will be taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on Sunday, police said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Oscars: Robert Downey Jr Thanks His 'Terrible Childhood'
Oscars: Robert Downey Jr Thanks His 'Terrible Childhood'

Robert Downey Jr bagged his first ever Oscar award for his performance in the biopic drama film, Oppenheimer.

Will Odisha Show Faith In Naveen Patnaik Again?
Will Odisha Show Faith In Naveen Patnaik Again?

The 78-year-old Naveen is on the cusp of creating history. He must win the forthcoming Assembly polls to become India's longest-serving chief minister, a record held by Sikkim's Pawan Kumar Chamling.

'Educated youth prefer to be unemployed rather than under-employed'
'Educated youth prefer to be unemployed rather than under-employed'

'When manufacturing or even services cannot generate the kind of employment they are looking for, they prefer to be unemployed rather than under-employed.'

Honours even as Klopp-Guardiola EPL rivalry ends on high
Honours even as Klopp-Guardiola EPL rivalry ends on high

While Sunday's clash was the last time Klopp and Guardiola will face off for Premier League points, as far as this year's title race is concerned it merely made things even more interesting with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool on goal...

Nitin Desai Remembered At The Oscars
Nitin Desai Remembered At The Oscars

Desai, 57, was found dead at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai last August.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances