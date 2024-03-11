RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong finalises 40 names, Nath's son for Chhindwara
March 11, 2024  22:59
image
Top Congress leadership on Monday discussed over 60 seats in five states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and finalised the names of about 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Sources said the party has decided to field former chief minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jalore in Rajasthan. 

Speculation was rife about both Kamal Nath and his son Nakul switching over to the BJP ahead of the polls. 

Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest, with the former's son entering the poll fray and the latter having responsibility of Chhattisgarh as AICC general secretary, the sources added. 

The Congress' central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters to finalise candidates, days after the party released its first list of 39 candidates for the polls. 

Among the seats that were discussed at the meeting included 14 each from Rajasthan, Assam and Gujarat, 16 from Madhya Pradesh and five from Uttarakhand, besides one from Union Territory of Daman and Diu. 

For Rajasthan, about 10 candidates were finalised, including Rahul Kaswan, who quit the BJP to join the Congress on Monday, from Churu; Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore and Harish Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI arrests TMC strongman Shahajahan Sheikh's 3 aides in ED attack case
CBI arrests TMC strongman Shahajahan Sheikh's 3 aides in ED attack case

Besides Baksh Molla, the CBI also arrested Jaiuddin Molla, the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia village, and another person Faruk Akunji.

IPL 2024: Will SKY be fit for Mumbai Indians' opener?
IPL 2024: Will SKY be fit for Mumbai Indians' opener?

Rehab on track but will Surya be available for MI's first two games?

WPL PIX: 16 YO Shabnam shines; UP Warriorz fall short despite Deepti's efforts
WPL PIX: 16 YO Shabnam shines; UP Warriorz fall short despite Deepti's efforts

IMAGES from the WPL 2024 UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants match played in New Delhi on Monday

First batch of Indian military personnel leave Maldives
First batch of Indian military personnel leave Maldives

There was no immediate confirmation from India's defence ministry on the withdrawal of the first batch of Indian military personnel from the Maldives as reported by the media in Maldives.

'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke it'
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke it'

The citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic, and social identity and it will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances