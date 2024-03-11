RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CAA rules notified, non-Muslim migrants to benefit
March 11, 2024  18:27
The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, officials said. 

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014. 

These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians. 

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the President's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. 

The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.
