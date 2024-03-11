RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CAA rules likely to be notified today
March 11, 2024  17:10
image
Update: The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are likely to be notified today to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, according to sources. 

 Once the CAA rules are issued, the Modi government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

 The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre likely to notify CAA rules today
Centre likely to notify CAA rules today

The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are likely to be notified on Monday to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and...

Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics
Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics

Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games was on Monday cleared by the government.

Ensuring motorable roads in Mumbai is your responsibility, HC tells BMC
Ensuring motorable roads in Mumbai is your responsibility, HC tells BMC

The Bombay high court on Monday said it cannot keep monitoring every road accident caused due to potholes and ultimately it is the city civic body's responsibility to ensure motorable roads and pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy after India thrashing
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy after India thrashing

Legendary Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has punched holes in England skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive leadership tactics during the just-concluded five-Test series against India, saying some of his decisions were responsible for the...

Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards
Ananya, Alia, Adah Win Awards

While Hollywood attended the Oscars on Sunday night, film folk back home were busy getting glam for the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances