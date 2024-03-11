BJP's poll body holds 2nd meet to finalise Lok Sabha candidates





The states, which were tipped to come up for discussion, included Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana.





Ahead of the meeting, Haryana deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala held talks with BJP president JP Nadda for distribution of seats among the two allies in the state.





Though a section of Haryana BJP leaders has been opposed to the alliance, the party seems to be weighing its options.





The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the previous elections in 2019.





The JJP had allied with the party after the assembly polls.





The BJP has joined hands with a number of parties across the country in the run-up to the general elections, expected to be held in April-May, as it eyes a bigger majority.





The Telugu Desam Party is the latest to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and the national party has also been in talks with Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal. -- PTI

