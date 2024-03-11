BJP distances from MP's 'will change constitution' remark

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday distanced itself from MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution, calling it "personal views", and said that it will seek an explanation from him.

The party said it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the Constitution, and Hegde's remarks do not reflect its stance.

"MP Shri Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comments," BJP posted on 'X'.

Hegde has said it is necessary for the party to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 States to amend the Constitution aimed at setting right alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to it by the Congress.

The six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Upper House and also bagging two-third of the states.





"If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority," he said, addressing a gathering in Uttara Kannada district.

Reacting to Hegde's statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Hegde's statement is not his personal one but a part of the secret agenda of the BJP.

"Hegde's statement has exposed the ulterior motives of the BJP to replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar's version of the Constitution with their own, influenced by the Manusmriti. The BJP's version would reinforce the evil practices of the caste system. The BJP will remove all reservations for OBCs and Dalits if they come to power. His statement is a direct attack on OBCs and Dalits," he said in a statement.

The CM said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi disagrees with Hegde's opinions, he should first expel him from the party. Failing to act against Hegde suggests the Prime Minister's implicit agreement.

Hegde, who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, making statements against it constitutes a punishable offence, he said, adding that "The Speaker of the Lok Sabha should take serious action against Hegde and permanently disqualify him from contesting elections." -- PTI