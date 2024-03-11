RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 killed, 11 injured as bus touches live wire in UP; 3 officials suspended
March 11, 2024  23:38
At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus in which they were travelling caught fire after it came in contact with an overhead high-voltage wire here on Monday, the police said. 

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on its way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey told PTI over phone. 

Taking note of the incident, state energy minister A K Sharma suspended three officials of the power department and terminated a lineman. 

Executive engineer Manish, sub-divisional officer Santosh Chowhdury and junior engineer Pradeep Kumar Rai were suspended while services of lineman Narendra, who was on contract, were terminated, an official statement said. 

The minister also visited Ghazipur and Mau to meet the victims' families. 

The bus came in contact with a high-tension electric line and caught fire, SHO Pandey said. 

District information officer Rakesh Kumar said that the district magistrate and other senior officials reached the spot. -- PTI
