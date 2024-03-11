RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1st batch of Indian military personnel leave Maldives
March 11, 2024  22:05
Representational image
Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives manning the operations of a helicopter have departed from the island nation after handing over the operations of the chopper to an Indian civilian crew, the Maldivian media reported on Monday.

A media official for the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) told the Adhadhu news portal that the Indian soldiers who were stationed in Addu city are now back in India after handing over the operations of a helicopter to an Indian civil crew.

There was no immediate confirmation from India's defence ministry on the withdrawal of the first batch of Indian military personnel from the Maldives as reported by the media in Male.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, seen as a pro-China leader, has affirmed that no Indian military personnel, not even those in civilian clothing, would be present inside his country after May 10.

There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. The Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence, Muizzu was quoted as saying by the local media last week.

After a high-level meeting in New Delhi on February 2 between the two sides, the Maldivian foreign ministry said India would replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10 and the first phase of the process would be completed by March 10.        

India had agreed to remove its troops from the Maldives under the condition that a number of their civilians equivalent to the military presence are brought to operate the aircraft.

Muizzu rode to power last year on an anti-India stance and within hours of taking oath demanded India to remove its personnel from the strategically located archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean.
