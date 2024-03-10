RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three members of a family drown in Odisha;s Ib river
March 10, 2024  13:56
image
Three members of a family including two minor boys drowned while bathing in the Ib river in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Sunday. 

The deceased were identified as brothers Muhammad Farhan (15) and Muhammad Rizwan (17), and their uncle Muhammad Sajid (35) of Sundargarh town. 

All three had gone to the riverside for a feast on the occasion of Farhan's birthday on Saturday. 

After lunch, Sajid along with the two minors went to the river to take a bath during which they slipped into deep waters and drowned. 

It is suspected that the trio got trapped in the shifting sand, a police officer said. 

Three persons went missing while bathing in the river and their bodies were fished out on Sunday morning after a massive search operation launched by fire service and police. 

Assistant fire officer, Ajay Kumar Barad, said the personnel of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda fire stations along with striking forces from Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar conducted the operation and fished out the bodies. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls
BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls

The apex court bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will assemble at 10.30 am to hear the two petitions.

Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant.

Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World
Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

A look at the celebs who made an appearance at the popular international beauty contest.

Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!

Gill and Bairstow's explosive banter took center stage in Dharamsala

ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case
ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to judicial custody.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances