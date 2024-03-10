Suspended TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan sent to four-day CBI custody





Earlier on Sunday, Shahjahan was produced before the court as his 10-day police custody ended on Sunday.





Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta high court, the Crime Investigation Department of Kolkata police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.





Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.





The court further observed that state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter.





"The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today," the high court observed. -- ANI

