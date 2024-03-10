RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Tirupati temple
March 10, 2024  20:02
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in the hills of Tirumala at Tirupati.  

In the Mandapam of Ranganayakas, Vedic scholars honoured Chouhan with a cloth of Lord Balaji and also presented him with Srivari Tirtha Prasad.  

Chouhan's visit came days after he was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Vidhisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming general election.  

Speaking to the reporters after his Darshan, Chauhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the path of development and it will become one of the most powerful countries in the world in the coming decades.  

Chouhan visited the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara a couple of times in the past as well.  

In November 2020 also he visited the temple. 

His visit came a week after a crucial by-election in Madhya Pradesh where his government got a comfortable majority in the assembly winning 19 out of the 28 assembly constituencies. -- ANI                        
