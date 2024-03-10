RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rumours, lies...: Patnaik amid suspense over BJD-BJP alliance
March 10, 2024  11:09
image
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said "rumour" and "lies" are the worst part of politics.

Patnaik made the remark during a conversation with his close aide and 5T (Transformation) and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian.

"Sir, rajanitire sabutu kharap jinisa kan (what is the worst thing in politics)?" Pandian asked the CM. In his reply, Patnaik said, "Gujjab (rumour) and michha katha (lies)."

The video of Pandian speaking to Patnaik went viral on Saturday even as suspense continued over possible alliance between the ruling BJD and opposition BJP.

The political situation remained fluid all along the day after BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal and party's Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar claimed that there was no alliance talks with BJD in Delhi.

Pandian accompanied by BJD's organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das had visited the national capital on Thursday night for tie-up talks with the BJP brass.

While Samal and Tomar said there were no talks of alliance, BJP senior leader and MP Jual Oram on Thursday had admitted that they discussed on the alliance.

Patnaik's remark that rumour and lies were worst part of politics was seen in two different ways. 

According to sources, Patnaik's response possibly indicated that talks of a tie-up was 'gossip' and 'lies' or the versions of Samal and Tomar that there was no discussion on alliance are 'gossip' and 'lies'.

It was not clear in the video what actually Patnaik meant and the purpose of releasing it on Instagram.

Sources in both the camps, however, claimed that there was a discussion on alliance between the two parties. -- PTI
