Punjab police arrest five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra from UP





According to them, the accused, residents of Jammu, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Pilibhit districts, were arrested from the Madhotanda police station area.





Pilibhit superintendent of police Avinash Pandey told reporters that the Punjab police sought cooperation from their counterparts here and conducted the raid at the house of Satveer Singh in Shahgarh village.





Those arrested have been identified as Satveer Singh, Anil Singh Billa, Shyamlal, Harpreet Singh, and Sandeep Singh, the police officer said.





Jammu's gangster Rajesh Dogra was killed on March 4.





The attackers, who came in three vehicles, had fired 30 rounds at Dogra.





Following the arrest, four vehicles along with six weapons and 31 cartridges were seized.





The arrested accused were taken to Punjab, the SP said. -- PTI

