RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab police arrest five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra from UP
March 10, 2024  18:55
image
Five people suspected of killing gangster Rajesh Dogra in Mohali were arrested by a team of Punjab police from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, local police officials said. 

According to them, the accused, residents of Jammu, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Pilibhit districts, were arrested from the Madhotanda police station area. 

Pilibhit superintendent of police Avinash Pandey told reporters that the Punjab police sought cooperation from their counterparts here and conducted the raid at the house of Satveer Singh in Shahgarh village. 

Those arrested have been identified as Satveer Singh, Anil Singh Billa, Shyamlal, Harpreet Singh, and Sandeep Singh, the police officer said. 

Jammu's gangster Rajesh Dogra was killed on March 4. 

The attackers, who came in three vehicles, had fired 30 rounds at Dogra. 

Following the arrest, four vehicles along with six weapons and 31 cartridges were seized. 

The arrested accused were taken to Punjab, the SP said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir
'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir

Sarfaraz Khan's lighthearted sledging provided fans with a delightful moment

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement

The 27-year-old Salt, who went unsold at the auction, has been bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.

LS polls: Private jets, helicopter demand to see 40% jump
LS polls: Private jets, helicopter demand to see 40% jump

Helicopters are anticipated to be more in demand compared to fixed-wing aircraft as choppers will help in providing accessibility to rural and remote areas in a shorter time.

Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...
Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

Glimpses from the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Ranji Trophy Final: All-round Shardul helps Mumbai claw back
Ranji Trophy Final: All-round Shardul helps Mumbai claw back

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances