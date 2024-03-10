RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Probe into theft case uncovers two murders in Kerala family
March 10, 2024  22:22
image
The probe into a theft case has led the Kerala police to two hitherto undiscovered murders, including that of a toddler, the police said in Idukki on Sunday. 

The authorities on Sunday exhumed one of the bodies from a room of a rented house at Kattappana near here in connection with the incident. 

The cops stumbled upon the murders while investigating a routine case of theft at a local store in which they had arrested Ernakulam residents Nitheesh (31) and Idukki Vishnu (27) on March 2. 

As part of the investigation, police went to Vishnu's house, where they came across details about the murders of his father Vijayan and of his newborn nephew, officials said. 

The police on Sunday exhumed the body of Vijayan and have identified the location of the child's body. 

The exhumed body is estimated to have been buried about eight months ago and is in an advanced stage of decomposition, a senior police official told PTI, adding, "Forensic examination will be done. We have identified the location of the child's body as per the statement of the accused. We will inspect the location tomorrow (Monday)." 

The police said they that realised things were not adding up when the family members revealed that Vijayan has been missing for the past few months. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Soccer PIX: Tottenham Hotspur hammer Aston Villa
Soccer PIX: Tottenham Hotspur hammer Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur hammered 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to four second-half goals, allowing them to close the gap with their Birmingham rivals to two points in the chase for Champions League football next...

Delhi govt orders to inspect all abandoned borewells after man's death
Delhi govt orders to inspect all abandoned borewells after man's death

She said that the borewell surrounding was completely locked when the rescue teams arrived and added that the police are looking into the matter.

Why it won't be easy for Tesla to drive into India
Why it won't be easy for Tesla to drive into India

India will not tailor its policies to suit US EV maker Tesla, and its laws and tariff rules will be formulated to attract all-electric vehicle manufacturers from across the world to set up a base in the world's fastest-growing economy,...

Ranji Final: Thakur backs Rahane, Iyer, but pulls up other batters
Ranji Final: Thakur backs Rahane, Iyer, but pulls up other batters

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer might have failed to snap their lean run, but Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Sunday placed trust in them to return to run-making ways and exhorted for backing the senior batters during their struggle...

PM-led panel may appoint 2 election commissioners by Mar 15
PM-led panel may appoint 2 election commissioners by Mar 15

Sources said the selection committee could meet either on March 13 or 14 depending on the convenience of the members and the appointments are likely to be made by March 15.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances