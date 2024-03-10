Probe into theft case uncovers two murders in Kerala family





The authorities on Sunday exhumed one of the bodies from a room of a rented house at Kattappana near here in connection with the incident.





The cops stumbled upon the murders while investigating a routine case of theft at a local store in which they had arrested Ernakulam residents Nitheesh (31) and Idukki Vishnu (27) on March 2.





As part of the investigation, police went to Vishnu's house, where they came across details about the murders of his father Vijayan and of his newborn nephew, officials said.





The police on Sunday exhumed the body of Vijayan and have identified the location of the child's body.





The exhumed body is estimated to have been buried about eight months ago and is in an advanced stage of decomposition, a senior police official told PTI, adding, "Forensic examination will be done. We have identified the location of the child's body as per the statement of the accused. We will inspect the location tomorrow (Monday)."





The police said they that realised things were not adding up when the family members revealed that Vijayan has been missing for the past few months. -- PTI

