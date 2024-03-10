Political parties calling bandhs could lose registrations: Himanta





He said any Opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 should be taken to the Supreme Court and protesting on the streets would serve no purpose as the law had already been enacted.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Batadrava, Sarma said, "Everyone has a right to protest, but if a political party disobeys court order, its registration may be cancelled."





He maintained that while it is permissible for student organisations to call for a bandh, political parties cannot do so in the state due to a Gauhati High Court order prohibiting bandhs.





"If any political party violates the high court order, we will go to the Election Commission with it," he added, referring to Opposition political parties announcing intensified agitations if the CAA is implemented." -- PTI

