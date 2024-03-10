Poison of appeasement weakening with development: Modi in Azamgarh





Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, he slammed the Yadavs for treating Azamgarh as their bastion and alleged that this very "nepotism" led some people to take a dig at him that he does not have a family.





"In the last election, the family, which considered Azamgarh its bastion, was defeated by a youth like Dinesh (Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua MP of Azamgarh)," Modi said.





Late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Azamgarh parliamentary seat in 2014, and after him, his son Akhilesh Yadav won it in 2019.





The party, however, lost the seat to BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav in the 2022 by-election, which was necessitated by Akhilesh's vacating the seat and deciding to contest the assembly poll from Karhal.





"Due to this 'parivaarvad,' (the opposition) people are so frustrated that they abuse Modi. They say that Modi doesn't have a family. They forget that the 140 crore population of the country is the family of Modi," the PM said, also responding to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who in a sally on March 3 asked him why he did not have a family. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "poison of appeasement" was weakening with Uttar Pradesh touching new heights of development, as he slammed nepotism in politics in a constituency often linked with the Mulayam-Akhilesh Yadav family.