Person pulled out of 40-ft-deep borewell in Delhi after 12-hour rescue op

Person pulled out of 40-ft-deep borewell in Delhi after 12-hour rescue opMarch 10, 2024 16:20
File image
A person who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Delhi was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, officials said.
The person has been rushed to a hospital and word on his condition is awaited, they added.
The person is yet to be identified.
The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Services. -- PTI