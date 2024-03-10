RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Person pulled out of 40-ft-deep borewell in Delhi after 12-hour rescue op
March 10, 2024  16:20
File image
File image
A person who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Delhi was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, officials said. 

The person has been rushed to a hospital and word on his condition is awaited, they added. 

The person is yet to be identified. 

The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Services. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How young blood transformed India's Test dominance
How young blood transformed India's Test dominance

The standout performers that allowed India to maintain their upper hand over England were young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

No tie-up with Cong in Bengal? TMC names all 42 LS candidates
No tie-up with Cong in Bengal? TMC names all 42 LS candidates

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, whereas Kirti Aazd will fight from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

Why Abu Dhabi break, Bengaluru golf trip did England no good
Why Abu Dhabi break, Bengaluru golf trip did England no good

Vaughan wants England management to take inspiration from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...
Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

Glimpses from the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy
Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy

I don't think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick: Graeme Swann

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances