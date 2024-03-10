RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
One injured in IED explosion in Meghalaya
March 10, 2024  13:11
image
One person was injured when an improvised explosive device exploded in the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong, the police said on Sunday. 

The blast took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said. 

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district superintendent of police Rituraj Ravi said. 

He said the damage was initially confined only to the tin structure and a few window panes nearby. 

Further report on the damages awaited. Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by an IED. 

Further investigation is under progress, the SP said. Punjabi Lane resident and secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee Gurjit Singh said the blast was deafening and it shook the buildings in the area. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!

Gill and Bairstow's explosive banter took center stage in Dharamsala

ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case
ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to judicial custody.

Hussain tells England, 'look at your game and improve'
Hussain tells England, 'look at your game and improve'

'Look at the opposition. Like in anything in life, try and learn. Why did we collapse? Why Crawley keeps getting starts and keeps getting out? Ben Duckett, got a brilliant 150, gave a charge when the ball was too new.'

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai pegged back; Shreyas out cheaply
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai pegged back; Shreyas out cheaply

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Can BJP's Christian outreach secure its first LS win in Kerala?
Can BJP's Christian outreach secure its first LS win in Kerala?

In a strategic move, the BJP has welcomed prominent Christian figures like Anil K Antony, son of Congress stalwart AK Antony, and seasoned Kerala politician PC George, into its fold.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances