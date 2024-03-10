Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to seek third vote of confidence by March 13





The third round of vote of confidence comes after Prachanda, a former guerilla leader, dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) the second-biggest party led by former premier KP Sharma Oli on Monday.





According to constitutional provisions, prime ministers have to take a vote of confidence after any ally withdraws support.





Prime Minister Prachanda informally discussed the matter within his close circle in the party on Saturday and the parliamentary party meeting of the CPN-Maoist Centre decided to issue a whip to all of its lawmakers to be present compulsorily in the Lower House during the voting on March 13, according to the party's secretary Ganesh Shah.





A formal decision to this effect will be taken during Sunday's Office Bearers' meeting of the party, he said. -- PTI

