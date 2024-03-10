RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to seek third vote of confidence by March 13
March 10, 2024  14:18
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is planning to seek a vote of confidence in Parliament by March 13, days after he forged a new alliance with the CPN-UML. 

The third round of vote of confidence comes after Prachanda, a former guerilla leader, dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) the second-biggest party led by former premier KP Sharma Oli on Monday. 

According to constitutional provisions, prime ministers have to take a vote of confidence after any ally withdraws support. 

Prime Minister Prachanda informally discussed the matter within his close circle in the party on Saturday and the parliamentary party meeting of the CPN-Maoist Centre decided to issue a whip to all of its lawmakers to be present compulsorily in the Lower House during the voting on March 13, according to the party's secretary Ganesh Shah. 

A formal decision to this effect will be taken during Sunday's Office Bearers' meeting of the party, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls
BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls

The apex court bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will assemble at 10.30 am to hear the two petitions.

Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant.

Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World
Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

A look at the celebs who made an appearance at the popular international beauty contest.

Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!

Gill and Bairstow's explosive banter took center stage in Dharamsala

ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case
ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to judicial custody.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances