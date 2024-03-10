RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects, including Delhi's new terminal
March 10, 2024  12:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings of almost worth Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, marking the event to be the single biggest infra addition that will see a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, laying of foundation stones for upcoming airports and other related facilities.  

The project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports, along with laying of the foundation stone for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports on Sunday.  

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.  

So far, in FY 2023-24, the Airports Authority of India has operationalized state-of-the-art new integrated terminal buildings at Chennai, Port Blair, Surat and Tiruchirappalli Airports.  

The new terminal buildings at Kanpur Airport, Rajkot International Airport, Tezu Airport and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham were also inaugurated. 

The projects are aimed at augmenting passenger amenities and giving a fillip to the local economy.  

Further, the foundation stone was also laid for new terminal buildings in Datia, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Rajahmundry to cater to demands in future.  

The 12 new terminal buildings are being developed at a total cost of Rs. 8,903 crore, having a combined capacity to serve 615 lakh passengers annually.  

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these terminal buildings are fully equipped with various passenger facilities like check-in counters, aerobridges, baggage conveyors and sufficient concessionaire area.  

AAI has also undertaken the development of three new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports at a total cost of Rs.908 crore.  

Once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 lakh passengers per annum, as per the government.  

These new terminal buildings are also equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, solar power plant etc. to meet GRIHA ratings.  -- ANI
