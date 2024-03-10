Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers Indian, Myanmar cash; 7 held





Seven persons were also apprehended along with the vehicle and recoveries, said officials.





The personnel recovered Myanmar currency worth 4,79,55,000 Kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 2,86,780.





According to Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out near RDS Bungtlang Junction of the district based on specific information.





The apprehended persons and recoveries were handed over to Bungtlang police station for further investigation.





In February this year also, the Assam Rifles recovered a substantial amount of cash (in Myanmar and Indian currency) and apprehended five Myanmar nationals in two separate operations launched in the specified areas.





The teams recovered Myanmar currency worth 12,48,76,000 Kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 16,45,000 in that operation. -- ANI

